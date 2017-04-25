ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You

Show Details

Intro:

A video published by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq Media Agency on April 26 shows ISIS members standing over a fallen U.S. drone. One member, placing his foot on the drone, declares that "Allah has downed this plane," and threatens: "We shall invade you in Rome, we shall capture your women, and we shall kill and slaughter you." ISIS members: Allah has downed this plane to teach us that we should place our trust in Him. We place our trust in Allah. Allah willing, you will see how Allah downs your ...

View Transcript Page