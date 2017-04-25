Clip #
5998
ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
April 25, 2017
Intro:A video published by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq Media Agency on April 26 shows ISIS members standing over a fallen U.S. drone. One member, placing his foot on the drone, declares that "Allah has downed this plane," and threatens: "We shall invade you in Rome, we shall capture your women, and we shall kill and slaughter you." ISIS members: Allah has downed this plane to teach us that we should place our trust in Him. We place our trust in Allah. Allah willing, you will see how Allah downs your ...
LATEST CLIPS
#5999 - Following Church Bombings, Egyptian Researcher Ahmad Abdou Maher Slams Al-Azhar Teachings: Vile Deformed...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / April 13, 2017 - 06:56
#5998 - ISIS Members Display U.S. Drone in Syria: We Shall Invade You in Rome, Capture Your Women, Slaughter You
The Internet (A'amaq Media (ISIS)) / April 25, 2017 - 00:36
#5997 - Kuwaiti Cleric Othman Al-Khamis: When a Slave-Girl Gets Married, Her Owner Must Stop Having Sex with Her
The Internet (Othman Al-Khamis on YouTube) / April 17, 2017 - 02:21
The Internet / March 25, 2017 - 04:01
#5995 - Russian MP: Wipe Our Streets Clean of LGBTs and Liberals, Send Drug Addicts to "Medical Labor Camps"
Rain TV (Russia) / April 12, 2017 - 03:49
#5994 - Iranian Student Accuses Senior IRGC Ideologue of Accountability for Killings, Torture in Iran, and of Using...
The Internet (Iranian Opposition Social Media Accounts) / April 22, 2017 - 01:36
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / April 7, 2017 - 01:44
#5992 - Jordanian Friday Sermon: The Jews Have No Right to Palestine, Which Will Be Regained Only by Force
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Rawashdeh on YouTube) / March 30, 2017 - 02:29
Press TV (Iran) / April 20, 2017 - 01:51
#5990 - Egyptian Journalist Challenges Islamist's Claim That France and Germany Run Separate Subway Cars for Men...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / March 17, 2017 - 02:39
#5989 - Sermon At Dar Al-Hijra Mosque, VA - Where Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Awlaki Was Imam On 9/11 - By Imam Shaker Elsayed...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijarah on YouTube) / March 28, 2017 - 03:33
#5988 - Al-Arabiya TV Host Clashes with Hamas Spokesman: Hamas Occupied Gaza, Has No Monopoly on Palestinian Cause
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / April 15, 2017 - 02:03
DMC TV (Egypt) / April 8, 2017 - 01:29
#5986 - Senior Khamenei Advisor Reveals Iranian Attempts to Arm Houthis with Surface-to-Surface Missiles
The Internet (Iranian Social Media Networks) / April 10, 2017 - 01:34
#5985 - Egyptian TV Host Osama Mounir: We Must Stop Lying to Ourselves and Reform Our Education System
CBC TV (Egypt) / April 9, 2017 - 00:54
#5984 - Former President of Al-Azhar University Ahmad Omar Hashem: Al-Azhar Not Responsible for Emergence of Terrorism
Alghad (Egypt) / April 15, 2017 - 04:55
#5983 - Egyptian Islamist in Exile Wagdi Ghoneim: Churches Attacked Because Coptic "Crusaders" Supported...
The Internet (Ghoneim's YouTube Channel) / April 8, 2017 - 02:18
#5982 - Iraqi VP Al-Nujaifi Calls to Investigate Excessive Use of Coalition Airpower in Battle for Mosul
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 27, 2017 - 01:53
#5981 - Egyptian Intellectual Sharif Farouk Walks out of Studio during Debate on Atheism and Islam, TV Host...
Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV (Egypt) / January 27, 2017 - 03:50
#5980 - MEMRI VP Ambassador Alberto Fernandez: Crisis in Arab World Due to Local Reasons, Not Foreign Interference
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / March 31, 2017 - 03:48
#5979 - Palestinian President Abbas in Berlin: Sunni-Shiite, Christian-Muslim Conflicts Are All Fabricated; "...
Palestinian Authority TV / March 21, 2017 - 02:40
The Internet (Othman Al-Khamis on YouTube) / January 30, 2017 - 02:02
#5977 - Russia Today TV Host and Middle East Expert: U.S. Leaders Who Demand Action against Russian Media Need...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / April 4, 2017 - 04:39
#5976 - Ontario Imam: Mike and Joe Are Waiting for You to Tell Them About True Islam; If They Knew Islam, They Would...
The Internet (YouTube channel of the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario) / March 27, 2017 - 01:35
#5975 - Hamas Program in Gaza High Schools Instructs Students in the Use of Weapons and Urban Warfare
The Internet (Khabar Press on YouTube) / April 1, 2017 - 02:14
#5974 - Hizbullah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem: Iranian Retaliation against U.S. and Its Bases in the...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / March 29, 2017 - 02:30
The Internet ( Anas Iskander on YouTube) / October 22, 2015 - 02:47
The Internet (Washington Report on Middle East Affairs on YouTube) / March 26, 2017 - 00:57
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / March 24, 2017 - 00:46
#5970 - Australian Shiite Imam Mohammad Tawhidi: We Did Not Come to Australia to Have Burqas Running around; Don’t...
The Internet (Rotary Club of Adelaide on YouTube) / March 20, 2017 - 07:19