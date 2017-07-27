Clip #
6163
Iraqi MP Hakim Al-Zamili to the U.S.: Enough! We Won't Allow You to Create a New ISIS for Us
July 27, 2017
Intro:Iraqi MP Hakim Al-Zamili, head of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee, said that the Iraqis "have paid in rivers of blood in order to liberate Mosul" and that we will not tolerate the Americans "creating a new kind of ISIS for us." He was speaking on Russia Today TV on July 17. ...
