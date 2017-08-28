Clip #
6208
Iraqi Cleric Salam Al-Askari: Jews Have Won International Respect through Science, Whereas Muslims Have Become the World’s Headache
August 28, 2017
Intro:Shiite Iraqi cleric Salam Al-Askari delivered a sermon in which he called upon the Muslims to imitate the Jews, who had emerged from the Holocaust and managed to win the respect of the world through science. Sheikh Al-Askari said that the Jews' scientific discoveries made Europe see them as "a nation we need." The Islamic nation, on the other hand, has become the world's headache, he said. Sheikh Al-Askari posted the sermon on his YouTube channel on August 28, under the title "Don't Be Mad. Stro...
