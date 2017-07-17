Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine: Iran Is the Safest Country in the Middle East

Show Details

In a recent TV interview, Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared extolled the virtues of Iran and said that it was a very stable country, in contrast to its neighboring countries, which were suffering "from the plots of terrorists and criminals, who strive to destabilize the region." Ambassador Monfared's comments aired on the Ukrainian UA TV channel on July 17. Ambassador Mohammad Beheshti Monfared: "Our peoples have common origins, as I have been told by many historians. The...

