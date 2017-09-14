Houthi Leader Threatens to Sink Saudi Oil Tankers, Adds: UAE Unsafe, Our Missiles Can Reach Abu Dhabi

Show Details

Intro:

Houthi leader Abd Al-Malik Al-Houthi declared that his forces had successfully tested a missile that could reach Abu Dhabi. In an address aired by Al-Masirah TV on September 14, Al-Houthi said that Yemenis should take their cue from North Korea, a country that succeeded in making military progress despite international pressure. He reviewed the military development of the Houthi army, focusing on the Houthi missile force, drones, anti-aircraft systems, and navy, and said that in the future, the ...

