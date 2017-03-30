Hizbullah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem: Iranian Retaliation against U.S. and Its Bases in the Region Will Be Decisive

Show Details

Hizbullah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said that he did not expect a war between Iran and the U.S. because Iran is too strong and is capable of a "decisive" retaliation against the U.S. and its bases. Speaking on Mayadeen TV on March 30, Sheikh Qassem said that he had heard "from the Iranian brothers" that when President Bush was making threats against Iran, Khamenei had authorized the military command to launch a retaliation missile attack without confirming with him first. ...

