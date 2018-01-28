Triplets Born in Gaza Given Named Jerusalem, Capital, and Palestine in the Wake of President Trump’s Declaration

Show Details

TRT Arabia interviewed the father of triplets born in December in Gaza, who gave his babies the names Al-Qods ("Jerusalem"), Asima ("Capital"), and Filasteen ("Palestine"). The father said that he made the decision out of love for Palestine, especially following Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and his declaration that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel. The report aired on January 28.

