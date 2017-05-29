Clip #
6048
Top Fatah Official Nabil Shaath: No Problem with Engaging Simultaneously in Armed Struggle and Diplomatic Efforts
May 29, 2017
Intro:Former chief Palestinian negotiator Nabil Shaath, who is the Commissioner for International Relations for the Fatah movement and Advisor to President Abbas on Foreign Affairs, said in an interview that he had "never thought that there was any problem with engaging in armed struggle, and at the same time, engaging in political and diplomatic efforts in support of your cause." Speaking on the Palestinian Awda TV channel on May 29, Shaath said that the Palestinians’ right to engage in armed struggl...
LATEST CLIPS
#6048 - Top Fatah Official Nabil Shaath: No Problem with Engaging Simultaneously in Armed Struggle and Diplomatic...
Al-Awda TV (PA) / May 29, 2017 - 01:23
#6047 - Palestinian Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: The Caliphate Will Clip America's Nails, Chop off Its...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / May 30, 2017 - 01:53
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / June 1, 2017 - 02:39
#6045 - Palestinian Activist: We Will Wage Jihad for Another 100 Years to Liberate Palestine in Its Entirety
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / May 17, 2017 - 01:32
#6044 - Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Hizbullah Can Deliver Aerial Strikes in Israel
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / May 23, 2017 - 01:48
#6043 - Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Endorses Female Circumcision (FGM): It Prevents Girls from Becoming...
The Internet / May 19, 2017 - 02:49
#6042 - Kuwaiti Journalists Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Boycott Has Not Accomplished Anything
Alshahed TV (Kuwait) / May 24, 2017 - 03:33
#6041 - Hamas MP Marwan Abu Ras: Hitler Hated the Jews Because They Are a People of Treachery and Betrayal
The Internet (Multaqa Al-Khutaba on YouTbue) / April 21, 2017 - 04:15
#6040 - Captured ISIS Mufti Hussam Naji Talks about the Emergence of ISIS and Religious Disputes with Its Leader
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / May 12, 2017 - 09:44
#6039 - Herzl Conspires with Christian Priest to Assassinate Notables and Incite Population (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 31, 2017 - 04:32
#6038 - Herzl Rises to Power, States Goal: A Jewish State from the Nile to the Euphrates (Excerpt from Turkish TV...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 10, 2017 - 03:33
#6037 - Theodor Herzl Calculates Jewish Gold as Part of His Schemes (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series "Sultan...
TRT TV (Turkey) / March 3, 2017 - 00:50
#6036 - Iraqi PM Haider Al-Abadi Compares Shiite Militias to ISIS: We Did Not Fight the Baath Regime Only to Be Ruled...
The Internet (Iraqi Media Network on YouTube) / May 20, 2017 - 01:57
#6035 - Theodor Herzl Kidnaps His Father, Locks him in Dungeon, and Details a Plot to Transfer Jews to Palestine (...
TRT TV (Turkey) / February 24, 2017 - 04:01
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / April 15, 2017 - 02:31
#6033 - Copenhagen Imam Mundhir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks in the West Carried Out by...
The Internet (Imam Mundhir Abdallah on YouTube) / May 16, 2017 - 07:28
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 21, 2017 - 02:12
#6031 - Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud Reveals How the Right of Return Was Forced into the Saudi Peace Plan...
OTV (Lebanon) / December 11, 2014 - 07:03
#6030 - Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address Calls on Allah to Annihilate "White House Satan" Trump and the Jews
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 19, 2017 - 02:37
#6029 - North Korean Ambassador to Iran: We Will Continue to Bolster Nuclear Deterrence as Long as U.S. Threats...
Press TV (Iran) / May 18, 2017 - 05:05
Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) / May 4, 2017 - 01:48
#6027 - ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out...
The Internet / May 17, 2017 - 09:47
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 6, 2017 - 04:29
#6025 - AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S...
The Internet (Al-Malahem Media) / May 6, 2017 - 04:52
#6024 - Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / May 13, 2017 - 02:08
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / May 10, 2017 - 01:45
#6022 - Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
Palestinian Authority TV / May 11, 2017 - 05:12
#6021 - Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled...
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 8, 2017 - 03:08
The Internet (Elsadek on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 01:23
Channel 1 (Egypt) / May 4, 2017 - 03:21