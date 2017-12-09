Clip #
6315
Fmr. Egyptian Pharmacists Union Chief Ahmad Farouk: Boycott U.S. Medicine, Just Like North Korea
December 09, 2017
Intro:Ahmad Farouk, former secretary-general of the Egyptian Pharmacists Union, called to boycott American goods, especially medicines, following Trump's declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Dismissing TV host's Wael Elebrashy's objections that this might be more detrimental to Egypt itself than to the U.S., Farouk declared: "[North] Korea has been boycotting America for decades, and it is in a better shape than us." The interview with Farouk was broadcast on the Egyptian Dream ...
LATEST CLIPS
#6315 - Fmr. Egyptian Pharmacists Union Chief Ahmad Farouk: Boycott U.S. Medicine, Just Like North Korea
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 9, 2017 - 01:34
#6314 - Islamic Jihad Women Fighters March in Gaza to Protest Trump's Jerusalem Declaration: We Will Strike Tel...
The Internet (U-News (Lebanon) on YouTube) / December 11, 2017 - 01:58
#6313 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki: Trump Is a Lunatic; Boycott U.S. Administration, No Contact with "Head of...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / December 6, 2017 - 01:36
#6312 - Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa...
The Internet (Al-Ameen Mosque on Facebook) / December 9, 2017 - 01:09
#6311 - Antisemitic Chants, Calls for New Intifada at a Times Square Demonstration Protesting Trump's Jerusalem...
The Internet / December 8, 2017 - 02:36
#6310 - Friday Sermon at Jersey City, NJ: Imam Aymen Elkasaby Prays to Be Martyred on the Threshold of the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6309 - Demonstration in Malmö, Sweden in Protest of U.S. Jerusalem Declaration: Shoot Jews, the Army of Muhammad Is...
The Internet (Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 02:37
Al-Ahd TV (Iraq) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6307 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration: Israel Had Better Beware, We...
The Internet (Office of Muqtada Al-Sadr on YouTube) / December 7, 2017 - 01:53
#6306 - U.K.-based Islamic Scholar Haitham Al-Haddad Speaking in Norway: We Want to Bring Light to Europe So...
The Internet (Islam Net on YouTube) / May 5, 2017 - 05:21
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 7, 2017 - 06:13
#6304 - Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / December 7, 2017 - 02:43
#6303 - Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to...
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 5, 2017 - 01:55
#6302 - Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert...
The Internet (Sheikh At-Taweel on YouTube) / November 7, 2017 - 03:33
#6301 - Former Jordanian Ambassador to Iran Sheikh Bassam Al-Amoush: Missiles Fired at Saudi Arabia Were Iranian;...
Roya TV (Jordan) / November 21, 2017 - 03:08
#6300 - Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised. ISIS Video "Flames of War II" Presents New Narrative: Through...
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / November 29, 2017 - 03:31
#6299 - Senior Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 2, 2017 - 00:50
#6298 - Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou Speaking in Virginia: The Islamic Nation Has Lost the Pillars of...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 20, 2017 - 02:47
#6297 - Amman Friday Sermon by Ahmad Shahrouri: Only the Sword Will Resolve the Struggle with the Zionists
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:25
#6296 - Qatar Friday Sermon: Imam Sultan Al-Hashmi Advises Women to Leave the Home Only When Necessary; Dolled Up...
The Internet (Dr. Al-Hashmi on YouTube) / November 10, 2017 - 02:42
#6295 - Egypt TV Debate: Jews, Mossad behind Sinai Mosque Terror Attack; Muslims and Christians Are Killed, While...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / November 26, 2017 - 02:15
Palestinian Authority TV / November 17, 2017 - 01:50
#6293 - Khalil Al-Hayyah, Hamas: Our Weapons Are Not Up for Discussion; We Will Move Them to the West Bank to Fight...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / November 27, 2017 - 02:08
#6292 - Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla to "Zoroastrians," Houthis, and Muslim Brotherhood: You Are a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show) / November 5, 2017 - 01:19
#6291 - Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani: Americans Are Cowards; Brought Diapers for Their Soldiers in Iraq
The Internet (Syrian Army's Allies' Operation Room Online) / November 26, 2017 - 01:23
#6290 - Preacher Subhi Al-Yazji in Gaza Friday Sermon: Britain, France Leaders Should Be Sentenced to Death; Jihad...
The Internet (Palestine Ulema Association in Gaza on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:09
#6289 - IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami Threatens Europe: We Will Extend the Range of Our Missiles to...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 25, 2017 - 01:15
#6288 - Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadist Ahmad Muhammad Al-Qa'qa' Advises Fathers Not to Prevent Sons from...
The Internet (Al-Qa'qa' on Facebook) / November 6, 2017 - 01:57
#6287 - Protesters in Tehran: Our Money Is Sent to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, While Our Men Steal and Our Women Sell...
The Internet (Bozorgmehr Sharafedin on Twitter) / November 20, 2017 - 00:58
#6286 - Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Fahd Al-Shelaimi: The Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization; Hizbullah Is a...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV) / November 5, 2017 - 01:35