Egyptian Lawyer Nabih Wahsh: It Is a National Duty to Rape Girls Who Wear Revealing Clothes

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian lawyer Nabih Wahsh caused an uproar in the studio during an Egyptian TV debate on a proposed bill to tighten the anti-prostitution laws in the country, when he said: "Are you happy when you see a girl walking down the street with half of her behind showing? … I say that when a girl walks about like that, it is a patriotic duty to sexually harass her and a national duty to rape her." Emotions were already running high on the panel, which included MP Shadia Thabet, who had tabled the new ...

View Transcript Page