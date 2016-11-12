Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad: Western Intellectuals' Refusal to Criticize Islam Reflects Racism; Europe Would Not Be What It Is without Criticism of Religion

Show Details

Egyptian-German scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad said in a recent lecture that Islam has "turned hatred into a holy duty and war into a religious precept." The reticence of many European politicians and intellectuals toward criticizing Islam is the manifestation of a "reversed racism," he said, calling it the "racism of low expectations." On the issue of religious reform, Abdel-Samad said: "I do not believe in reforming religion. I believe in reforming people's minds and their relation to religion." He...

