Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: The Prevalent Islamic Ideology in Canada Breeds Terrorism, We Need to Train Imams in Canada

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian-Canadian writer Said Shoaib said the curricula taught in Islamic schools in Canada placed their students in a bind, because glorification of the Islamic Caliphate, providing a religious justification for killing, beheading, and occupation, ran counter to their values as citizens living in the West. Western values. "These schools serve as a primary source of terrorism in Canada," he said. Shoaib, speaking in an Oxygen Talk Show interview posted on YouTube on May 5 and 12, further said th...

View Transcript Page