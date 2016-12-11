Coptic Activist Michael Armanyos to Al-Sisi following Cairo Church Bombing: If You Cannot Protect Us, You Should Resign

Show Details

Intro:

Following the December 11 bomb attack in a Cairo church, Coptic activist Michael Armanyos appeared on Dream TV where he criticized Egyptian President Al-Sisi, saying that the Christians were constantly being targeted and that "the state discriminates against us just like the Salafis do." Calling to stop the pretense of coexistence and to stop the anti-Christian rhetoric and change texts taught in schools and at Al-Azhar University, Armanyos said that if the state cannot protect the Christians, "...

View Transcript Page