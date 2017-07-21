California Friday Sermon: Imam Ammar Shahin Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Prays for Annihilattion of Jews, and Calls to Liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from Their "Filth"

Show Details

Intro:

On July 21, the Egyptian-born American preacher Ammar Shahin delivered a Friday sermon at the Islamic Center of Davis, northern California, where he serves as Imam. In it he cited an antisemitic hadith, according to which the Muslims would fight the Jews on Judgment Day, and prayed to Allah to "liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Jews" and to "annihilate them down to the very last one," not sparing any of them. "Oh Allah, make this happen by our hands. Let us play a part in this," ...

