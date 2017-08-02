Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Commemorates Two Senior Operatives Killed in Waziristan, Pays Tribute to "Al-Sahab Martyrs," Including U.S.-Born Adam Gadahn

An audio recording released by Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, on August 2 featured Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who commemorated two senior operatives killed in Waziristan and commended Al-Sahab and those involved with it. He named the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks Khaled Sheikh Muhammad as Al-Sahab's founder and described U.S. national and senior Al-Qaeda operative Adam Gadahn, a.k.a. Azzam Al-Amriki, along with others as "Al-Sahab martyrs." The recording was posted on the official Al-Sahab channel on Telegram. The following transcript is taken from the video's original English subtitles.

Ayman Al-Zawahiri: "In the Name of Allah, all Praise belongs to Allah, and may peace and blessings be upon the Messenger of Allah, his Family, Companions and those who follow him. My Muslim brothers everywhere, Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu! In this episode, I would like to continue my talk about a group of martyrs and torchbearers of Dawah and Jihad who departed to their Lord after setting the highest examples of patience, determination, strong adherence to the Deen of Allah and disassociation from a temporal world. I ask Allah to have mercy on them, accept their martyrdom and grant us their companionship in Paradise.

"Among this group is a caravan of martyrs in Waziristan who showed exemplary steadfastness in the face of treachery by the despicable Pakistani Army in its last offensive in Waziristan (launched in Sha’ban 1435). This is the same Army whose leadership sold its land and people in exchange for American goodwill and haram dollars. Today, it is writing a new chapter of infamy in the history of the Royal Indian Army- a tool of the British for killing Muslims in India and abroad.

"This is the same Army whose 90,000 soldiers laid down their weapons in Dhaka and surrendered to the Hindus after committing horrendous atrocities against the Bengali people. It arrogantly transgressed against the weak and helpless masses, only to surrender and humiliate itself in the battlefield. It didn’t fight in Bangladesh in defense of Islamic rule; it fought in defense of the rulers in Islamabad. It didn’t fight to protect the sanctity of Muslims in Bangladesh; it fought to protect the interests of a corrupt elite. The same sordid tale is being repeated in Waziristan and Swat today by the treacherous leadership of this Army. Earlier, we saw this being rehearsed in Afghanistan.

"This group of martyrs- as we reckon them- remained steadfast in the face of American drone attacks, adding thus, with their blood, an honorable chapter in the history of Jihad and Islam…and to stand before their Lord as witnesses against the lowliness, mercenary role and criminality of the Pakistani Army. I apologize for the fact that I might not be able to give the martyrs of Waziristan their due in full. Perhaps As-Sahab can take care of this aspect as well, alongside the notable services that it is already rendering quietly for Jihad. I ask Allah to accept these deeds.

"Here, I must appreciate the blessed and immense services that As-Sahab continues to render. The soldiers of this Mujahid organization often pay a heavy price for the effort undertaken to make their message reach the Muslim audience; the price being none other than their own blood and the blood of their families, estrangement and alienation, pursuit by the enemies, and persecution faced by their families.

"Their work places and houses alike have been bombed, their leading members martyred, at times alongside their wives and children. They have experienced- and some continue to experience- strange circumstances tainted by fear, tension, and constant movement to evade enemy surveillance. But they sure persist steadfastly. And when martyrdom arrives, their stature is high as ever. They unveil with their truthful productions the deception of the contemporary Crusade. The achievements of this blessed Organization are not limited to its cadres. Equal credit- if not more- goes to their wives and children for the sacrifices they have rendered.

"May Allah grant a long life to As-Sahab, an organization founded by the imprisoned hero, an army by himself: Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, the towering icon of Jihad who continues to teach us lessons in the ideal of honor that a Muslim should embody in the face of oppression by the biggest criminals. May Allah bless his companion in As-Sahab and the prison cells of Guantanamo, Abu Anas al Makki. And may Allah bless all his imprisoned brothers from al-Qa’eda and all Muslim prisoners. I ask Allah to help us secure their release.

"May Allah bless the martyrs of As-Sahab- Zuhair al Maghribi, Azzam the American, Umar Talib, Ahmad Farooq and his brothers- who exemplified patience and endurance, and sacrificed their lives to expose the deception of the contemporary Crusade. May Allah bless As-Sahab (lit. clouds), which, with its truthfulness and trustworthiness, has surpassed the clouds and has set a high standard in honest, trustworthy, and sober Jihadi media work aimed at uniting Muslims.

"Returning to the martyrs of Waziristan, among the notable martyrs is the eminent Shaykh, the diligent worshipper, the ascetic muhajir, mujahid and murabit, the leader, Umar Abu Khalil. He emigrated to Afghanistan for the sake of Jihad against Communist Russia. In Afghanistan, he participated in the famous battle of Jaji as well. He was extremely patient in Ribat. He remained in Ribaat at the mountain of Qaba in the Jaji Front continuously for a year. Later, he emigrated to Sudan with Shaykh Osama bin Laden (may Allah have mercy on him). From Sudan he made his second hijrah to Afghanistan. I was honored to be his neighbor in the Arab Village in Qandahar.

"He would give brothers counsel in the Masjid. A pleasant companion and extremely courteous person, Shaykh Khalil would spend most of his time in worship, advising brothers, and frequenting the fronts. When the Crusader war against Afghanistan began, he migrated to Waziristan, where he became a leader and teacher of Mujahideen. He eventually took up several important responsibilities, through which he was able to oversee different operations conducted by al-Qae'da, either on its own or in cooperation with other groups of Mujahideen. Likewise, he oversaw the workshops of al-Qa’eda and closely followed some efforts to free prisoners in exchange for money. Through his lectures he participated in the training and spiritual development of Mujahideen."

Umar Abu Khalil: "Therefore, it is necessary for these groups which have been blessed by Allah with Jihad in His way to safeguard and preserve this blessing. This can only be achieved by holding on firmly to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (peace be upon him), by obeying the commands of Allah and following His Messenger (peace be upon him), and by obeying their leaders in good deeds and by giving priority to the general interest for raising the Word of Allah, and the interests of Islam and Muslims to specific interests.

"Similarly, it requires following the righteous predecessors, and among them specifically Hasan bin Ali (may Allah be pleased with all of them) who set a brilliant example of uniting ranks, creating consensus and depriving the enemy of any opportunity to do mischief. And he did this by prioritizing the general interest over the specific interest when he gave up his right and stepped down in favor of Muaviyah (may Allah be pleased with him), whereas he was rightfully entitled to that position. But he was the ‘Leader of the People’ as we have been informed in a Hadeeth of the Prophet (peace be upon him) in which it is narrated, ‘This son of mine is a leader’. The Ummah is direly in need of such leaders today."

Ayman al Zawahiri: "When I consulted him regarding Ibrahim al Badari, his group and their rebellion, he encouraged me to sever organizational links with this group. Among this group of martyrs- as we reckon them- is Shaykh Abu Dujana al Pasha, Muhammad Mahmood al-Bahteeti (may Allah have mercy on him). He first joined Jama’ah al Jihad, migrating later to Afghanistan and Pakistan. He was a compatriot of Shaykh Abu Hamza al Muhajir and a close companion of his in Hijrah and Jihad in Jama’ah al Jihad firstly and then Qa’edatul Jihad. He participated with him in organizing the attack on the Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad under the leadership of the hero, the leader, the reciter of the Quran, the martyr-as we reckon him- Tariq Anwar (may Allah have mercy on him).

"Shaykh Abu Dujana opted to stay in Afghanistan and not depart, where he participated (as a trainer) in the training camps of al-Qa’eda. He later took part in the Tajik Jihad against Russia. When Shaykh Osama bin Laden (may Allah have mercy on him) returned to Afghanistan, he joined him. He fought alongside his Mujahir brethren under the Islamic Emirate’s banner against the Northern Alliance. In one of the battles, he was struck with a severe injury in his leg, which necessitated an amputation.

"With the beginning of the Crusader attack on Afghanistan, he moved to Pakistan. To avoid the crackdown of the Pakistani government against the Mujahideen, he shifted to Iran, where he was arrested. He stayed in prison along with his family for seven years. In prison, he engaged himself in studying Islamic sciences. Allah guided him to write his book, ‘Tahqeeq Mukhtasar az Zubaidi li Saheeh al Bukhari’ along with annotations and commentary, and several essays including ‘Al Mukhtasar fi Fiqh as Safar’ and ‘Jawami’ ad Dua’. In Waziristan, on the recommendation of Shaykh Abu Yahya (may Allah have mercy on him), he authored the books ‘Qira’a fi Kitab Mafaheem’ (A Reading of the Book: Conceptions which Must Be Corrected) and ‘Hukm Hadaya al Ummal’ (Ruling of Gifts given by Workers).

"When Allah granted him release from the prisons of the neo-Safavis, he migrated to Waziristan. There, with the supervision and encouragement of the two Shaykhs- Attiya and Abu Yahya (may Allah have mercy on them)- he oversaw several important projects, including securing the release of prisoners, participation in the Shariah Committee by answering queries of brothers, giving Dawah and offering them advice."

Abu Dujana al Pasha: "Our Muslim Ummah: We caution you strongly against groups which have fallen victim either to extremism or to Irja [renunciation of the fundamental principles of Islam]. We have suffered at the hands of those who have taken this Ummah down the road of polytheistic democracy, the path of renunciation of the principles of the Shariah and the fundamentals of the Deen. This group continues to play with the sentiments of the Muslim masses in spite of repeated and bitter failures. If they only feared Allah with regards to His slaves, they would have invited them to the Shariah of the Magnificent, to the Unity of the Lord, glory be to Him, so that they would not associate partners with Him in His Sovereignty, just as they do not ascribe partners to Him in His worship.

"This political current has become an instrument of demolition and a tool to suppress the sincere sons of the Ummah striving to establish the Shariah in some countries, as is the case today in Gaza, Tunisia, and some other countries. Likewise, this Ummah has suffered at the hands of the followers of extremism, ignorance and immoderation. This group has excommunicated Muslims, killed those who uphold the Unity of Allah, corrupted the Jihad, distorted the message of the Mujahideen and deviated from their methodology. And help is sought from Allah alone.

"O’ Allah, be witness to our complete disavowal of both these methodologies, and our disassociation from both paths. We ask You to guide both groups to the Truth. Our Muslim Ummah: This is the message of your sons; a message that some have sought to distort and turn people away from. So here we are presenting it before you clearly, pure of the deviation of Irja and the corruption of extremism. So O’ the best of nations, stand shoulder to shoulder with your Mujahid sons in all parts of the world.

"Here I would like to offer a few words for my Mujahid brothers in the battlefronts of Islam. They are witnessing today the delicate stage we are passing through and the deception of the enemies of Allah which has unfortunately been accompanied with the negligence of some, thereby contributing further to sowing strife, dividing ranks and igniting the fire of infighting among the Mujahideen. This has become obvious for all to see and is no longer a hidden secret, and help is sought from Allah alone.

"My Mujahideen brothers, you have shouldered the heaviest of trusts in this world. You are leading the defense of the best of nations which has been given the responsibility to guide mankind. You are witnessing today the tragedy which has afflicted the battlefront in al-Shām; the discord, infighting and excommunication because of which failure and loss of strength is feared, as is the Sunnah of Allah in such situations. This only increases the obligation on you to treat this ailment which has unfortunately gripped the Jihad and harmed the future of the Muslim Ummah. I call upon you to rectify what has been corrupted, to turn the Mujahideen back to their unity and consensus, and to confront all forms of deviation and all calls of division and discord.

"I call upon my brothers in all fronts of Islam - specifically their people of knowledge, expertise and experience who have witnessed beforehand how the course of Jihad can be deviated, how its fruits can be wasted, and how those who have no claim to Jihad penetrate the ranks of the Mujahideen to lead them to failure and decline- I invite these people of knowledge and others to fear Allah with regards to this Jihad, to exert their utmost to bring things under control, and to clarify to the Ummah and the Mujahideen the correct stance and the truth in all matters of disagreement, for this is a trust about which each one of us will be asked on the Day of Judgment.

"Know my brothers that your Mujahideen brothers in Khurasan will remain a thorn in the side of the disbelievers and the enemies of Islam. With the help of Allah, they are steadfast on their Deen; they have neither changed nor digressed. All praise be to Allah, they are patient. Their resolve has not been shaken by the numerous losses, difficult conditions, severity of the trial, nor by the injustice of slander, distortion and lies. They know very well that such indeed are the milestones of this path, and they understand that intensity of the trial is proof of the approach of victory, ease and empowerment, with the permission of Allah.

"I would like to offer here a few words of advice for my brothers in al-Shām who have been deceived by empty slogans and ostentatious titles: use your intellects, have foresight, and weigh the affairs in the scale of justice and objectivity. Beware of prejudice and whims, for these are fatal for the Religion of man and his Hereafter. You only have one life. So rescue the Jihad before it diverges from its correct course and starts journeying on the path of those who follow their whims. Do your best to extinguish the flame of mutual strife and strive to restore solidarity among the Mujahideen. I warn you against letting Satan sow discord between you and your brothers. Beware of the sanctity of Muslim blood. Beware of fighting the Mujahideen, for this leads to nothing but utter failure, imminent decline and loss of strength in this world and punishment and doom in the Hereafter.

"I warn you against following the ignorant or those who pretend to know, for they, as the Prophet (peace be upon him) warned us, will only be misled by their ignorance and mislead others as well. Ask the people of knowledge, and follow the light of those who have precedence over you in experience. Do not be deceived by empty slogans, superficial titles and loud-sounding names, for they are illusions which will deceive you, mirages which will destroy you, division of this Ummah to which you will contribute, and dispersal of the ranks of the Mujahideen in which you will participate [God forbid!].

"My brothers, I invite you to follow the Shariah and avoid following whims. Follow the sincere people of knowledge. Know their stature, and ask them that which you do not know. Know that those who oppose people of deep knowledge and choose to follow instead the ignorant and those who pretend to know will only expose themselves to grave danger and manifest misguidance. Know, my brothers, that the truth does not discriminate between its followers, and the followers of truth are only divided by their whims. If anything breaks their backs, it is discord and disagreement, and this is a Sunnah of Allah which never changes.

"I call upon the sincere scholars to play their role in correcting basic concepts, not among the ordinary people this time, but among our brothers, the Mujahideen. They must do so lest whims and desires become Deen and methodology, deviation and extremism become steadfastness and firmness, and renunciation of the fundamental principles of the Shariah becomes wisdom and foresightedness, and lest the Jihad deviates from its correct course because of ignorant people assuming positions at the helm of affairs and amidst an absence of knowledge and the people of knowledge.

"One of the things that has come to notice in recent times is the large number of ignorant, pretentious and anonymous individuals indulging in issuing ‘fatwas’ and offering ‘guidance’. As a result, a lot of terminology has sprung up which has no connection whatsoever with authentic knowledge, and this is unfortunately taking place with regards to an issue which is among the greatest chapters of this Deen, i.e. the Names and Attributes of Allah and the rulings pertaining to such sensitive issues. They have used this as a pretext to declare takfeer of not just ordinary Muslims but the best of the Mujahideen and thereby declare their blood permissible. If we let this trend continue, its evil will only increase in scope.

"This is something that has badly damaged the Jihad and distorted its message, and it severely the threatens the present and future of this Ummah. We have the least doubt that a lot of what we see today is only aimed at distorting the image of the Jihad and driving people away from it. This evil is not restricted to ignorant and anonymous individuals taking up the role of issuing ‘fatwas’ and offering ‘guidance’, but equally to turning people away from sincere scholars and not referring to them with regards to the knowledge that Allah has given them as a trust for Muslims.

"This situation makes it all the more important for the people of knowledge to put the best of their efforts to guide and educate their brothers, lest the rulings of the Shariah become something unfamiliar among the Mujahideen and those who have deviated and changed their methodology instead become a reference point for them. We must be brave enough to avoid absolving ourselves from mistakes and shortcomings, rather let us admit mistakes if they occur and strive to correct them, without fearing for the sake of Allah the blame of the blamers."

Ayman Al-Zawahiri: "One of the most important works he participated in- with the supervision and encouragement of the aforementioned Shaykhs- was uniting several Jihadi groups belonging to the Indian Subcontinent. Allah guided him to avail his old relationships that had been formed with the Mujahideen of the Subcontinent in training camps and fronts. Allah had given him popularity amongst them, so he directed his efforts to unite these different groups in a single organization, and thus, with the blessing and favor of Allah, Al-Qa’eda in the Indian Subcontinent was formed, under the banner of the Islamic Emirate.

"When Ibrahim Badari and those with him engaged in a power struggle by excommunicating Muslims and spilling their blood, he warned people against their desires and ambitions. Later, when the apostate Pakistani government and the treacherous leadership of the Army, which thrives on American bribes, launched their war against Waziristan, Shaykh Abu Dujana shouldered the responsibility of managing the affairs of his brothers. He worked hard to organize their affairs and make secure arrangements for the families of emigrants. As a result of these activities, which had kept him engaged day in and day out, the spies of the apostates were able to surveil him and he was targeted in a drone strike. Thus he went to his Lord, writing with his blood a testimony against the hypocrisy and mercenary role of the government and Army of Pakistan and the crimes of the Crusaders.

"And then Ibrahim Badari and his clique appear on the scene to make takfeer of (excommunicate) such eminent personalities and their brothers! ‘A grievous word it is that comes out of their mouths; they speak nothing but a lie!’ Just how far they have strayed from this verse, ‘Our Lord! Forgive us our sins, as well as those of our brethren who preceded us in faith, and let not our hearts entertain any unworthy thoughts or feelings against those who have believed. Our Lord! Verily, you are compassionate, a dispenser of grace!’

"I suffice with this for now. In another episode I will continue with the virtues of the martyrs who departed this world during the Crusader Pakistani attack on Waziristan, with the permission of Allah. And our last prayer is that all praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and may peace and blessings be upon our Master, Muhammad, his Family and Companions. Wassalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu."