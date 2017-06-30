American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on Our People

Show Details

Intro:

American-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour said that Muslims should not need to defend themselves in the media against charges of terrorism, because "the root of the problem does not come from within the Muslim community. It comes from a politicized foreign policy of war on our people." Sarsour, former executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, made her statements at the annual ISNA convention. The video was posted on YouTube on June 30. ...

