Algerian Political Analyst Recommends Hatching Anti-Western Conspiracies: The West Is Taking a Nose-Dive, We Must Curb Its Evil

Show Details

Intro:

During a TV debate on conspiracy theories, Algerian political analyst Reda Boudraa said that great Arab and Muslim minds were "contemplating how to dismantle the global system" and that the notion of conspiracy should be used as a strategic weapon. We should "conspire against [the West] and curb their evil in order to save humanity," said Boudraa, who was speaking on October 19 on Mekameleen TV, an Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood channel broadcasting from Turkey. He further said that the West was "t...

View Transcript Page