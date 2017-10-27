Clip #
6270

Aix-en-Provence Imam Mourad Hamza: Coca Cola Finances Israeli Settlements; Drinking It Is Unethical, Not Haram

October 27, 2017

Aix-en-Provence Imam Mourad Hamza: Coca Cola Finances Israeli Settlements; Drinking It Is Unethical, Not Haram

Duration:
00:59
Source:
The Internet - "Aix-en-Provence Mosque on YouTube"
Intro:

Imam Mourad Hamza of Aix-en-Provence Mosque said that although Coca Cola was not haram, it was unethical to drink it because "this multi-national company finances... settlements in Palestine" and "pays money so that people will go there and plunder the land [of the Palestinians]." His remarks were posted on the mosque's YouTube page on October 27 ...

