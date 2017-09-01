Shiite Iraqi Militia Leader Qais Khazali Threatens: An Independent Kurdistan Would Constitute Occupation; The Peshmerga Could Not Even Withstand ISIS

Show Details

Qais Al-Khazali, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Shiite "Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq" militia, threatened that establishing an independent state in Iraqi Kurdistan would constitute occupation of Iraqi lands. Speaking in an Eid Al-Adha sermon on September 1, a few weeks before the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum set for September 25, Al-Khazali said that Kurdistand President Masoud Barzani's Peshmerga forces had been defeated by ISIS, and that it had been Iraq, with its army, its police force, its P...

