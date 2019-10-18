The MEMRI Weekly: October 11-18, 2019

The following are links to reports from MEMRI's Special Dispatch Series and Inquiry and Analysis Series, as well as to transcripts from the MEMRI TV Project, released during the past week.



*MEMRI REPORTS

Special Dispatch No. 8320 – Russia This Week – Focus On The Middle East – October 18, 2019, October 18, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8319 – Article In Jordanian Daily 'Al-Dustour': 9/11 Was Planned By U.S. In Order To Destabilize The Middle East For The Benefit Of Israel, October 17, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8318 – Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: All Candidates In Upcoming Elections Are Evil, Filthy Non-Muslims Who Support Homosexuality, Zionism, October 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8317 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Threatens To Open Border To Europe, Send 3.6 Million Refugees If EU Considers Turkish Activity In Northern Syria To Be An Occupation, October 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8316 – Prominent Egyptian Oppositionist: The Regime Imprisons Young Activists Instead Of Benefiting From Their Talents, October 16, 2019

Special Dispatch No. 8315 – Palestinian Journalist: We Should Adopt 'Abbas's Idea Of Establishing A Fund To Help Eastern Jews Disenchanted With Israel Return To Their Countries Of Origin, October 15, 2019

*MEMRI TV MONITOR PROJECT

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7537 – Russia Today Reporter In An Evacuated U.S. Base In Northern Syria: Everything Remains Intact, Russia Today TV (Russia)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7536 – Qadhafi Loyalist Abdel Hadi Moussa: Libya Is Colonized And Must Be Liberated; The Arab Spring Suckled Its Ideology From Qadhafi's 1969 Revolution, Al-Jamahiriya TV (Libya)

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7535 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Threatens To Open Border To Europe, Send 3.6 Million Refugees If EU Considers Turkish Activity In Northern Syria To Be An Occupation, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7534 – Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: All Candidates In Upcoming Elections Are Evil, Filthy Non-Muslims Who Support Homosexuality, Zionism, The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7533 – Warning: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO – Footage Of Turkish Soldiers Decapitating Fallen Kurdish Fighters (Archival), The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7532 – Turkish Scholar Kadir Akaras Calls On People To Support Hamas, Hizbullah Financially, Criticizes Muslims Who Find Islam, Jihad To Be 'Inadequate', The Internet

MEMRI TV Clip No. 7531 – Tunisian Presidential Candidate Kaïs Saïed: Normalization Of Relations With Israel Constitutes Treason; Opponent Nabil Karoui: I Support Constitutional Criminalization Of Such Normalization, Watania TV (Tunisia)

