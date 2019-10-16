Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: All Candidates In Upcoming Elections Are Evil, Filthy Non-Muslims Who Support Homosexuality, Zionism

In a Friday, October 11, 2019 sermon that was uploaded to the Muslim Youth Victoria YouTube channel, Canadian Sheikh Younus Kathrada reminded his audience that who they vote for in the upcoming Canadian elections, if they decide to vote, will be recorded by the two angels on their shoulders and that Allah will ask them on Judgment Day why they voted for "filthy non-Muslims" who approve of homosexuality. Sheikh Kathrada said that all of the candidates are "evil and filthy" people who support the Zionists against Islam and who do not have Muslims' best interests in mind. He added that this is consistent with the Quranic statement that the Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with the Muslims. For more about Sheikh Younus Kathrada, see MEMRI TV Clips No. 7098, No. 6950, and No. 6906, as well as MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 7851.

"What I Am Going To Tell Allah When Allah Asks Me: 'You Voted For That Filthy Non-Muslim – Why?"

Sheikh Younus Kathrada: "With regards to these elections, let me say one thing: If you are planning on voting, then remember that there are two angels on your shoulders, recording everything that you do and say. This voting is a testimony and it will be recorded. On Judgement Day, you will stand before Allah and be asked about it. If you plan on voting... Ask yourself, prepare the answer first – what I am going to tell Allah when Allah asks me: 'You voted for that filthy non-Muslim – why?'

"He or she approves of homosexuality, which Allah declared forbidden from above the seven heavens."

[...]

"You Think That They Want Good For You? I Already Told You What Allah Said: 'Never Will [The Jews And The Christians] Be Pleased With You'"

"You think that they want good for you? I already told you what Allah said: 'Never will [the Jews and the Christians] be pleased with you.' They will continue to oppose you. You are fighting a losing battle. They are all evil. Every single one of them.

"There may be some rare circumstances, where we would say: 'Okay, voting may benefit us.' This is not one of them! They are all evil and filthy. Do you know that every one of them, without exception, supports the Zionists against Islam and the Muslims?"