Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Threatens To Open Border To Europe, Send 3.6 Million Refugees If EU Considers Turkish Activity In Northern Syria To Be An Occupation

In an October 10, 2019 speech at a conference held by Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened that Turkey will open its border into Europe and send 3.6 million refugees into Europe if the EU considers Turkey's actions in northern Syria to be an occupation. He criticized the EU for dealing dishonestly with Turkey and said that Turkey will continue down its current path. The speech was streamed live by Demirören News Agency (Turkey).

To view the clip of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"We Will Open The Gates And Send You 3.6 Million Refugees"

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "Oh, European Union, come to your senses. Look, I am saying it again. If you try to call our current operation an occupation, our job will be easy.

We will open the gates and send you 3.6 million refugees.

[...]

"Now they are counting money. They are not going to send the second payment of three billion euros. Have you kept your promises up until now, anyway? No. We did not move by expecting anything from you. We have spent $40 billion. With Allah's permission, we will spend that much more and continue on our path, but we will open the borders, as well."

[...]

"You Have Strung Us Along Since [The Ankara Agreement In] 1963... Your Life Is Built On Lies"

"You must know this. You were never sincere to us. You have strung us along since [the Ankara Agreement in] 1963. [You said:] 'We are accepting you into the European Union... We will accept you... This and that...' You are not honest. You never spoke honestly. Your life is built on lies. And then you attack Tayyip Erdoğan. Attack as much as you want. We are walking and will continue to walk this path with sure steps."