Article In Jordanian Daily 'Al-Dustour': 9/11 Was Planned By U.S. In Order To Destabilize The Middle East For The Benefit Of Israel

In his September 24, 2019 column in the Jordanian daily Al-Dustour, 'Abd Al-Hamid Al-Hamshari wrote that the 9/11 attacks were planned by the U.S. National Security Council with the aim of destabilizing the Middle East and preventing the rise of an Arab power that would compete with the U.S. for hegemony in that region.

Al-Hamshari, who is a member of Jordanian human rights organizations,[1] adds that since 9/11, the U.S. has continued to sow chaos in the region by means of terror organizations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which it established, in order to redraw its borders along sectarian and ethnic lines and serve the interests of its ally, Israel.

It should be mentioned that, several days before the anniversary of 9/11, Al-Dustour posted another conspiratorial article on this topic, which claimed that the Muslims were the true victims of the attacks.[2]



The following are excerpts from Al-Hamshari's article. [3]

"The 18th anniversary of the 9/11events passed quietly, despite the contribution of these events to the chaos in the Middle East and despite the upheaval they caused in America's Middle East strategy, [an upheaval] that harmed all the Arab countries, without exception, and in particular the Palestinian cause. [After 9/11, the U.S.] began taking steps aimed at fracturing the Arab unity and turning [public opinion] against countries that opposed its hegemony in the Middle East, first of all Iraq and Libya. Next came a blow against the security and stability of influential countries in the region, such as Syria, Egypt and the Arabian Peninsula. [At the same time, the U.S.] cultivated the Zionist entity state [i.e., Israel] – with measures it took after the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York, which were [later] reinforced by steps taken by Trump – and gave [Israel] an opportunity to enhance the imbalance in the occupied Palestinian territories in its favor and to build up the Jewish home at the expense of the Palestinian home, which no longer has any place in [Trump's] foolish lexicon.

"The steps taken by America contributed to the interference in the affairs of some states and the occupation of other states, which were left in chaos, with the U.S. presiding over [the chaos] and financing those who carried out its agenda. This was intended to leave [these countries] open to robbery, usurpation, murder, expulsion and destruction, as is happening in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen. [The U.S. also helped] exploit the resources of other countries, making them targets for regional forces that it established in order to weaken these countries and subject them to the agendas of this rogue state [the U.S.], so as to prepare the ground for intervention and for sowing destruction within them.

"The chaos that ensued in the region weakened regimes, destroying their economic and military strength and embroiling them in bitter national and sectarian [conflicts] in order to reshape boundaries along sectarian and ethnic lines, after over a century [since the Sykes-Picot Agreement]. [This chaos] is part of the Deal of the Century, which a group of American hawks is striving to implement in order to please [America's] citizens and its ally, the Hebrew state, and in order to torment and harass the countries of the region.

"This policy is being pursued by the hawks of the [U.S.] National Security Council in order to undermine the security and stability of all these countries. This proves beyond a doubt that elements in the U.S. planned and executed the [9/11] events so as to blame them on the Arabs and Muslims, who were targets of their greed...

"The American citizen was recruited to hate the Arabs and Muslims through systematic guidance by the media, which caused him to view the 9/11 events as the worst events in the history of his country... The Americans therefore took revenge on the Arabs and Islam, because the media, which is controlled by the Zionists, claimed that the perpetrators were Muslim Arabs...

"In order to bring down the two towers there had to be an effective intelligence element that could plan a terror operation of this sort. It was surely planned by the US National Security Council, which apparently decided to extend its control throughout the Middle East so as to divest it of any powerful and influential elements that could shift the balance of power in favor of a rising Arab force that would compete with the U.S. for hegemony in the region... Therefore, the U.S. acted to destabilize the region by means of terrorist organizations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which it created and imposed on whomever it wished in the world and especially in the Arab countries, so they would destroy these countries for the benefit of the Hebrew state, which is the U.S. outpost in the Middle East...

"The series of events and changes that took place in the region removed the Palestinian issue from the center of Arab, regional and international attention, and provided the Zionist entity with an opportunity to deepen the imbalance in the occupied territories in its favor. If this situation persists, while the Arabs are preoccupied with dangers that threaten their countries and while the [intra-]Palestinian schism and the American inclination in favor of the occupation government continue, Palestine and the Palestinian people will vanish without a trace from the world's political map...

"There is a consensus in the West that Islamophobia, or the Western industry of hatred towards Muslim communities, is constantly on the rise, and that the radical right in the West and in the Hebrew entity is probably the one who benefits from this. Are the Arabs – [both] the popular elements and the state players – aware of the current existential threat [that faces them] and of the Zionist-European-American plan against the countries of the region and their peoples[?!]"