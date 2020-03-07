Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 29-March 7, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Media Outlet Publishes Confession Of An ISIS Military Official And Chemist Who Made Ricin For The Group

On February 27, 2020, an Iraqi TV channel, published a report documenting the confession of a college professor who had joined ISIS and helped create lethal poisons.

EXCLUSIVE: Instagram As A Worldwide Jihadi Platform: Supporters Of Al-Qaeda, ISIS And Other Groups Post Content In English, Arabic, Farsi, German, Russian, Turkish, Malay, Indonesian, and Others

Instagram is a social media photo-sharing application with over one billion monthly active users.

EXCLUSIVE: New Threat To Dutch Blogger

On March 2, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter shared a "wanted" poster on a pro-ISIS website, threatening the life of a Dutch blogger.

EXCLUSIVE: Military Spokesman Of Kata'ib Hizbullah In Iraq Accuses U.S. Of Developing, Spreading Coronavirus

On February 26, 2020, the military spokesman of Iran-backed Kata'ib Hizbullah in Iraq accused the U.S. of using biological warfare against its enemies.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Weekly Editorial: Coronavirus Outbreak In Iran Is Proof That 'Shi'itism Is A False Religion'

An editorial in Issue 223 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on February 27, 2020, claimed that coronavirus outbreaks in Shi'ite cities are a reminder from Allah to the Shi'ite "polytheists."

ISIS Claims Attack In Bangladesh's Chittagong Wounding Five Policemen

On February 29, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for an improvised explosive device [IED] attack on Bangladeshi police forces.

ISIS Somalia Calls Upon Muslims From East Africa To Join Its Ranks, Threatens U.S.

On February 28, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Somalia Province released a new video titled, ''They Answered the Call 3.''

Somali Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Accuses U.S. Forces Of Systematically Targeting Somali Civilians In Drone Strikes, Threatens To Avenge Blood of The Victims

On February 29, 2020, the media wing of the Somalia-base Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released a statement on Rocket.Chat accusing U.S. forces of systematically killing Somali civilians in drone attacks.

Following Al-Joulani Interview To Think Tank, Rival Jihadi Groups Accuse Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Of Abandoning Principles, Betraying The Revolution

On February 20, 2020, a group published a summary of an interview with Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani.

Al-Qaeda Bulletin Urges Fighters In Syria To Reconcile With Rivals, Employ Guerilla Warfare Tactics

On March 1, 2020, Al-Qaeda's central media outlet, published Issue 32 of its bulletin titled, "Instructions of Love and Harmony to the Knights of Jihad in Syria."

In Video, Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Eulogizes Its Senior Officials Abu Iyadh Al-Tunsi, Yahya Abu Al-Humam, And Fighters From Libya, Algeria, Egypt, And Saudi Arabia

On February 28, 2020, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a video featuring its commander Abu Mus'ab Abd Al-Wadoud eulogizing its senior officials.

In Statement, Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Eulogizes Qassem Al-Rimi, Praises Group For Appointing Khaled Batarfi As Successor

On February 28, 2020, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a statement eulogizing the late leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Qassem Al-Rimi.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet Boasts Jihadis Cause Great 'Losses Of U.S. Air Force’ In Past Year

A pro-Al-Qaeda news agency recently published an infographic and an accompanying post summarizing alleged losses that the U.S. Air Force has suffered over the past 12 months.

Taliban Spokesman: 47 Afghan Security Personnel Defect To The Taliban In Balkh Province

On March 2, 2020 – two days after the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed in Doha – Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), announced on Twitter that 47 Afghan security personnel have joined the Taliban.

Afghan Taliban Hold Countrywide Conferences On U.S.-Taliban Deal, Express 'Joys And Satisfaction Over The Peace Process'

Following is a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) on the U.S.-Taliban deal, over which conferences were held in Afghan provinces, where "the participants expressed their joys and satisfaction."

Qatar-Based Afghan Taliban Spokesman Confirms 5,000 Taliban Fighters Will Be Freed As Part Of The U.S.-Taliban Agreement

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (the Taliban organization) Political Office in Doha, Qatar, has confirmed that 5,000 Taliban members will be freed by the Afghan government as part of a deal.

Anti-Shi'ite Pakistani Jihadi Group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Launches Telegram Channel, Publishes 50-Point Definition Of A Mujahid

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) – a Pakistani jihadi organization known for systematically targeting Shi'ite Muslims – has become active on Telegram.

Urdu Daily: Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Writing An Exegesis Of Quran In Prison

On February 24, 2020, an Urdu-language daily reported that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed – the founder of the jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and chairman of LeT's charity arm Jamaatud Dawa – is writing a tafseer (exegesis) of the Quran in prison.