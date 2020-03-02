Afghan Taliban Hold Countrywide Conferences On U.S.-Taliban Deal, Express 'Joys And Satisfaction Over The Peace Process'

print
March 2, 2020

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Following is a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) on the U.S.-Taliban deal, over which conferences were held in Afghan provinces, where "the participants expressed their joys and satisfaction":

"The Islamic Emirate and the United States signed a peace agreement Saturday [February 29, 2020] that calls for the full withdrawal of American occupation troops from Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Emirate's commission of Dawat Wal Irshad (recruitment & retention) has held a series of conferences and meetings in most of the districts of a number of the provinces of Afghanistan consisting of Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Baghlan, Parwan, Badakhshan, and other provinces... to mark the ending of a nearly two-decade long war.

"Thousands of people including renewed Ulama (religious scholars), tribal elders, tribesmen, mujahideen, and students and teachers of madrassas and universities and schools took part in the gatherings.

"Speeches were delivered on several topics relating to the peace agreement while mujahideen updated the people on minutes of the peace deal. The participants expressed their joys and satisfaction over the peace process and reaffirmed their full support and cooperation."

Source: Alemarahenglish.com (Afghanistan), March 1, 2020. The original English of the statement has been lightly edited for clarity and standardization.

