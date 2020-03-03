Taliban Spokesman: 47 Afghan Security Personnel Defect To The Taliban In Balkh Province

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 2, 2020 – two days after the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed in Doha – Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), announced on Twitter that 47 Afghan security personnel have joined the Taliban.

According to Mujahid's tweet, the defectors came from the army and the police department and joined the Taliban in the Chimtal, Sholgara, Zari, Dehdai, and Kaldar districts of Balkh province, on March 1, as part of the ongoing Al-Fath operations.

Mujahid noted that the Taliban's Recruitment Commission welcomed the defectors.

Source: Twitter.com/Zabehulah_M33, March 2, 2020.