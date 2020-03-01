ISIS Somalia Calls Upon Muslims From East Africa To Join Its Ranks, Threatens U.S.

print
March 1, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

March 03, 2020

Taliban Spokesman: 47 Afghan Security Personnel Defect To The Taliban In Balkh Province

March 03, 2020

Instagram As A Worldwide Jihadi Platform: Supporters Of Al-Qaeda, ISIS And Other Groups Post Content In English, Arabic, Farsi, German, Russian, Turkish, Malay, Indonesian, and Others

March 03, 2020

New Threat To Dutch Blogger

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More