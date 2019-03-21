Antisemitic Drama Series On Turkish State-Run TRT TV – Whose English-Language Branch Has Offices In Washington, DC – Shows Theodor Herzl Celebrating Purim In Istanbul And Learning About Jewish Scheming – From The MEMRI TV Archives

Turkey's state-owned Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (Türkiye Radyo ve Televizyon Kurumu, TRT) has, since 2017, run a TV drama, called "Sultan Abdülhamid," that has antisemitic themes. In one episode from the series, Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism, and his co-conspirator Emanuel Carasso celebrate Purim in Istanbul while Herzl's plot to kidnap and kill Jews in Palestine is underway. Later, Herzl and Carasso get mugged in the street, and Carasso manages to contain the situation, teaching Herzl a lesson: "We shall spread discord among the Ottomans – through money and women... fame, power mania, ethnic disputes, and lies about freedom." TRT's English-language channel, TRT World, has offices in Washington, D.C.

"The Whole World Will Be Shocked By The News Soon To Be Published By My Newspaper... The Superpowers Will Sympathize, And Say: Let's Establish A State For These Poor Jews"

Theodor Herzl: "Finally, we are celebrating a Jewish holiday, and in the capital, no less! No force, anywhere in the world, can possibly stop us."

Emanuel Carasso: "This is not due to our success but to the tolerance of the Ottoman state. Where is Sara? I wonder what costume she is wearing."

Theodor Herzl: "Did you come here for Sara or for the Purim holiday?"

Emanuel Carasso: "I'm here for Sara, of course. I don't believe in the holiness of this day."

Theodor Herzl: "How can you talk this way about a holiday mentioned in our Book?"

Emanuel Carasso: "Don't be like that, Herzl. You, too, know very well that we are talking about a holiday that a woman called Holy Esther wrote about, and that it was added to our Book later on."



[...]

Theodor Herzl: "The whole world will be shocked by the news soon to be published by my newspaper."

Emanuel Carasso: "What is the news? Look, if it excites me, I believe it will shock the whole world."

Theodor Herzl: "The innocent Jews in Jerusalem are being stifled by the oppressive Muslims. They are being killed. Soon the whole world will be shocked by this painful news."

Emanuel Carasso: "The superpowers will sympathize, and say: Let's establish a state for these poor Jews."

Theodor Herzl: "No. The Jews will be shocked by these deaths, and say: We must establish our own state."

Emanuel Carasso: "Theo, you don't understand me at all, do you? As long as Abdülhamid and his ideas run the Ottoman state, you should accept that the [Jewish] state is nothing but a dream."

"We Shall Spread Discord Among The Ottomans – Through Money And Women... Fame, Power Mania, Ethnic Disputes, And Lies About Freedom... That's The Only Way The Ottoman State Will Collapse"

Theodor Herzl: "Abdülhamid is a minor problem. Sara may have already removed that matter."

Emanuel Carasso: "As long as she does not sever her ties to Islam, the Ottoman woman can give birth to another Abdülhamid at any moment.

"What will happen without Abdülhamid? All the Muslim women throughout this empire will raise many others like him. As long as we do not cut their ties to Islam, it is all nothing but a dream."

Thug 1: "You cannot walk here by night without paying a tax, sirs."

Emanuel Carasso: "Calm down, young man. Just a moment. Take it. Take it all, but it is just for you. Watch."

Thug 2: "Give me my share."

Emanuel Carasso: "Watch it. We shall spread discord among the Ottomans – through money and women..."

Thug 2: "I told you to give me my share..."

Emanuel Carasso: "...fame, power mania, ethnic disputes, and lies about freedom. There is no other way. That's the only way the Ottoman state will collapse. You get me?"