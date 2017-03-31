Clip #
6053
Herzl Celebrates Purim in Istanbul, Gets Mugged, and Learns a Lesson in Jewish Scheming from Co-Conspirator Emanuel Carasso in a Turkish TV Series
March 31, 2017 to April 07, 2017
Intro:In this excerpt from the Turkish TV series "Sultan Abdülhamid," Theodor Herzl and his co-conspirator Emanuel Carasso celebrate Purim in Istanbul, while Herzl's plot to kidnap and kill Jews in Palestine is underway (see https://www.memri.org/tv/herzl-sends-british-spies-kidnap-and-kill-jews-jerusalem-drum-support-his-zionist-agenda-turkish). Later, Herzl and Carasso get mugged in the street, and Carasso manages to contain the situation, teaching Herzl a lesson: "We shall spread discord among the ...
