Show Details

Intro:

In the episode of the Turkish TV series "Sultan Abdülhamid" that aired on March 10, Herzl, after scheming his way to Zionist leadership, lays out his ultimate goal: establishing a Jewish state from the Nile to the Euphrates. In a Hitler-style address before a gathering of Vienna Jews, he paints the flag of the new state, adding two blue lines to symbolize the two rivers, and declares: "Soon, the whole of humanity will live as long as it serves us Jews." The series has been airing weekly on the T...

View Transcript Page