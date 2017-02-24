Clip #
6035
Theodor Herzl Kidnaps His Father, Locks him in Dungeon, and Details a Plot to Transfer Jews to Palestine (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series "Sultan Abdülhamid")
February 24, 2017
The Turkish TV series "Sultan Abdülhamid" focuses on the last Ottoman ruler and his efforts to thwart a seemingly endless line of plots and schemes masterminded by Zionist leader Herzl and a group of multinational co-conspirators. In the first episode of the series, aired on February 24, the viewers learn that Herzl has kidnapped his father. Jakob Herzl – according to the series, the real author of the book "The Jewish State" – no longer supports his son's designs. Thus, he finds himself shackle...
