Theodor Herzl Kidnaps His Father, Locks him in Dungeon, and Details a Plot to Transfer Jews to Palestine (Excerpt from Turkish TV Series "Sultan Abdülhamid")

February 24, 2017

Duration:
04:01
Source:
TRT TV (Turkey)
Intro:

The Turkish TV series "Sultan Abdülhamid" focuses on the last Ottoman ruler and his efforts to thwart a seemingly endless line of plots and schemes masterminded by Zionist leader Herzl and a group of multinational co-conspirators. In the first episode of the series, aired on February 24, the viewers learn that Herzl has kidnapped his father. Jakob Herzl – according to the series, the real author of the book "The Jewish State" – no longer supports his son's designs. Thus, he finds himself shackle...

