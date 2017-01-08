cta-image

Jan 08, 2017
Warning: Extremely Graphic - ISIS Video Shows Children Beheading, Shooting Men Accused Of Espionage

#5830 | 07:35
Source: The Internet

ISIS Video Shows Children Beheading, Shooting Men Accused Of Espionage

