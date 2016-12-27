Turkish President's Daughter Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, at Chicago Islamic Convention: The Gülenist Cult More Dangerous than ISIS

Show Details

Intro:

Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, daughter of Turkish President Erdoğan, spoke at the 15th annual MAS-ICNA convention, held on December 26-28, 2016 in Chicago. She talked about the "terrorist Gülenist cult" and warned about the influence of Turkish dissident Fathullah Gülen in the U.S. She said that "the Muslim community in [the U.S.] is under threat" by a cult "more dangerous than Daesh." Defending the crackdown on journalists in her country following the failed coup, she said: "I cannot imagine that ...

View Transcript Page