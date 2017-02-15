Syrian Revolution Command Council Spokesman: The Ceasefire an "Illusion", We Must Rekindle the Fighting

Show Details

Dr. Abdelmoneim Zeineddine, spokesman and coordinator of the Syrian Revolution Command Council, said that "on the ground, there is no ceasefire" and that "all this is an illusion and a fantasy." Zeineddine, speaking on Halab Today TV on February 15, said that he foresaw "further escalation" and that "it is the duty of the revolution to rekindle the fighting on the fronts, because this is the only language that the enemy understands." ...

