Syrian Researcher Abbas Sharifa: Without Sykes-Picot We Would Have Disintegrated into 50 States

Syrian researcher Abbas Sharifa said in a recent TV interview that in light of the current situation in Syria, in which "even the Kurds want a state, the Alawites want a state, the Druze want a state," the Sykes-Picot agreement has become "like a dream for us." Without Sykes-Picot, we would have disintegrated into 50 states, said Sharifa, speaking on the Turkish Qanat TV on February 4. ...

