Syrian Actor Jamal Soliman Makes a Plea for Democracy: It Is a Culture, a Way of Life, Not a Magic Solution

Show Details

Intro:

In a recent Al-Jazeera TV interview, Syrian actor Jamal Soliman talked about the role of culture and education in preventing terrorism and extremism, saying that security measures, although necessary, were not sufficient. "This is a matter of education and culture," he said. It is a "dangerous matter" when the citizen-state relationship becomes "distorted and shattered" and "hostile," as it has in the Arab world, he said. On the issue of democracy, Soliman said that although it is not a magic so...

View Transcript Page