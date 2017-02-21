Clip #
5915

Sweden-Based Lebanese Journalist Jerry Maher: Compared to Hizbullah, Israel Is an Angel; Hizbullah Is the Same as ISIS

February 21, 2017

Sweden-Based Lebanese Journalist Jerry Maher: Compared to Hizbullah, Israel Is an Angel; Hizbullah Is the Same as ISIS

Duration:
01:51
Source:
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar)
Intro:

Lebanese journalist Jerry Maher, the CEO of Radio Sawt Beirut International, said that Israel no longer posed a threat to Lebanon and that "the real war is the one that Hizbullah is waging against the Syrian people and against the Lebanese army." Speaking in a February 21 Al-Jazeera TV show, Maher, who is based in Sweden, said there was no difference between Hizbullah and ISIS, that "Hizbullah is the biggest catastrophe to befall this region," and that "when you compare [Israel and Hizbullah], I...

