Somali Professor and Author Abdi Said: Abolish Notion of Apostasy; Secularism Is the Solution

In a TV interview, Somali author Abdisaid Abdi Ismail said that "you cannot overcome terrorism without abolishing the notion of apostasy." Although there are "dozens, if not hundreds," of Quranic verses about freedom of belief, "not a single verse says that the punishment for apostasy is killing," said Abdi Ismail, who was a professor of economics in East Africa University until he left after receiving death threats when he published a book on apostasy in 2014. In the interview, which aired on S...

