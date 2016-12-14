Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Aziz Moussa: Suicide Operations Are Forbidden in Riyadh as Well as Tel Aviv

Show Details

Saudi cleric Sheikh Abd Al-Aziz Moussa spoke out against the radicalization of Saudis and said that suicide operations "are haram in Riyadh as well as Tel Aviv, because they constitute murder." In a December 15 interview, which aired on Rotana Khalijiyya TV, he said that that "If a non-Muslim is peaceful and has harmed no one, it is forbidden to kill him." ...

