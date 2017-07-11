Clip #
6118

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity"

July 11, 2017

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity"

Duration:
02:13
Source:
Ennahar TV (Algeria)
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Saleh said that Hamas is a terrorist organization. In an interview dedicated almost entirely to the Qatar crisis, Ambassador Al-Saleh said that the only available option is for Qatar to accept all of demands made by Saudi Arabia and its allies, and to stop hosting and funding terror organizations. The ambassador denied rumors of normalization of relations between his country and Israel, saying that Saudi Arabia would have no diplomatic or economic...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with
#6118 - Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity...
Ennahar TV (Algeria) / July 11, 2017 - 02:13
Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
#6117 - Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / June 25, 2017 - 02:29
Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
#6116 - Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon) / June 28, 2017 - 02:49
Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
#6115 - Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
Russia 1 / July 9, 2017 - 02:48
Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
#6114 - Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 26, 2017 - 01:02
Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose Cousin Was Executed by ISIS
#6113 - Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose...
OTV (Lebanon) / July 10, 2017 - 01:29
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in Islamic Texts, Not in Their Interpretation
#6112 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in...
The Internet (Hamed Abdel-Samed on YouTube) / February 27, 2017 - 04:24
American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on Our People
#6111 - American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on...
The Internet / June 30, 2017 - 01:00
Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar Expel the MB
#6110 - Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / July 4, 2017 - 01:48
Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are Third-Gender Sissies
#6109 - Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 03:21
Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on His Knees, Begging for Forgiveness
#6108 - Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 01:09
Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
#6107 - Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
Alaan TV (UAE) / June 24, 2017 - 03:28
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian Regime
#6106 - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / June 29, 2017 - 01:17
Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to Join the Jihad in Syria
#6105 - Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to...
The Internet / June 25, 2017 - 35:06
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine Logic of God, Who Proclaimed Himself to Be Merciful?
#6104 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine...
The Internet (Abdel-Samad on YouTube) / November 7, 2016 - 04:49
Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
#6103 - Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
Russia 1 / July 2, 2017 - 01:37
Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
#6102 - Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
The Internet / July 3, 2017 - 04:03
Eid Al-Fitr Sermon by Advisor to PA President Abbas: Not a Single Millimeter of the Western Wall Will Fall under Non-Palestinian Sovereignty
#6101 - Eid Al-Fitr Sermon by Advisor to PA President Abbas: Not a Single Millimeter of the Western Wall Will Fall...
Palestinian Authority TV / June 25, 2017 - 03:01
NYC Quds Day Rally: Hitler-Like Zionists Help ISIS and Killed JFK; Al-Baghdadi Is Israeli; U.S. #1 Terrorist
#6100 - NYC Quds Day Rally: Hitler-Like Zionists Help ISIS and Killed JFK; Al-Baghdadi Is Israeli; U.S. #1 Terrorist
The Internet / June 23, 2017 - 08:03
Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must Respect Others
#6099 - Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / June 16, 2017 - 03:35
Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and Europeans
#6098 - Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 18, 2017 - 01:11
American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to Armed Struggle and Self-Determination
#6097 - American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to...
The Internet (Other Voices, Other Choices on YouTube) / June 2, 2017 - 01:53
Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Trump a Fool and a Liar; Saudi Arabia Will Oppose a Kurdish State
#6096 - Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Trump a Fool and a Liar; Saudi Arabia Will Oppose a Kurdish State
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / June 5, 2017 - 02:47
Russian LDPR Party Leader: Trump Is Politically Impotent, Melania Is a Bitch
#6095 - Russian LDPR Party Leader: Trump Is Politically Impotent, Melania Is a Bitch
Roya TV (Jordan) / June 18, 2017 - 01:10
Russian Military Commentator: We Should Point Caliber Missiles at America's Fat Ass
#6094 - Russian Military Commentator: We Should Point Caliber Missiles at America's Fat Ass
June 26, 2017 - 02:55
Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Azzam Al-Tamimi:
#6093 - Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Azzam Al-Tamimi: "Satanic Ideological Cell" in Abu Dhabi Incites the U.S.,...
Hiwar TV (U.K.) / June 24, 2017 - 02:14
Egyptian Cleric: Female Circumcision Has Economic Benefits; Jews Fight It in Keeping with Protocols of the Elders of Zion
#6092 - Egyptian Cleric: Female Circumcision Has Economic Benefits; Jews Fight It in Keeping with Protocols of the...
Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV (Egypt) / March 27, 2017 - 01:57
UAE Cleric Wassim Yousuf: The Media Was the Jews' First Weapon against Islam
#6091 - UAE Cleric Wassim Yousuf: The Media Was the Jews' First Weapon against Islam
Abu Dhabi TV / June 13, 2017 - 01:29
Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Atrocities Committed by ISIS against Her People
#6090 - Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Atrocities Committed by ISIS against Her People
Extra News TV (Egypt) / June 2, 2017 - 04:31
IRGC Media Advisor Hamid Reza Moghadam Far: Iran to Publish
#6089 - IRGC Media Advisor Hamid Reza Moghadam Far: Iran to Publish "Evidence" of U.S. Support for ISIS
Russia Today TV (Russia) / June 22, 2017 - 02:10
MORE CLIPS