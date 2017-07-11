Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity"

Show Details

Intro:

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Saleh said that Hamas is a terrorist organization. In an interview dedicated almost entirely to the Qatar crisis, Ambassador Al-Saleh said that the only available option is for Qatar to accept all of demands made by Saudi Arabia and its allies, and to stop hosting and funding terror organizations. The ambassador denied rumors of normalization of relations between his country and Israel, saying that Saudi Arabia would have no diplomatic or economic...

View Transcript Page