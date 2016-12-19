Clip #
5801
Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
Broadcast on
Monday, December 19, 2016
Intro:Col. (ret.) Igor Korotchenko, Editor-in-Chief of Russia's National Security Magazine, said that "the Obama administration benefits from [the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey]," although refraining from leveling a direct accusation against the U.S. He was speaking on the "Meeting Spot" talk show on Russia's NTV channel a day after the assassination. ...
