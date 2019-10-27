Clip #
7618

Retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud: MB Founder Hassan Al-Banna Was a Jew; Strategy of Israel, Mossad Is to Tear Apart Neighboring Arab Countries with Sectarian Conflict

October 27, 2019

Retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud: MB Founder Hassan Al-Banna Was a Jew; Strategy of Israel, Mossad Is to Tear Apart Neighboring Arab Countries with Sectarian Conflict

Duration:
02:59
Source:
Channel 1 (Egypt)
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

In an October 27, 2019 interview on Channel 1 (Egypt), retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud suggested that Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan Al-Banna had been a Jew because he had lived in a neighborhood inhabited by Moroccan Jews and had been known as “the watchmaker,” a profession that General Fayoud said had been practiced exclusively by Jews at the time. In addition, General Fayoud claimed that the Mossad has had agents trying to wreak havoc in Egypt and that Israel aims to tear apart Arab ...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Former Jordanian MP Mahmoud Kharabshe: I Do Not Like Talking to Jews Because They Are Treacherous And Will Be Our Enemies Until Judgement Day
#7621 - Former Jordanian MP Mahmoud Kharabshe: I Do Not Like Talking to Jews Because They Are Treacherous And Will Be...
A One TV (Jordan) / November 26, 2019 - 02:14
Lebanese Shiite Scholar Sami Khadra: I Apologize for the “Bad Image” of Lebanese Women as Revealed in Protests
#7620 - Lebanese Shiite Scholar Sami Khadra: I Apologize for the “Bad Image” of Lebanese Women as Revealed in Protests
Al-Kawthar TV (Iran) / November 20, 2019 - 01:44
Friday Sermon in Birjand, Iran by Hossein Mokhtari: Non-Arrogant Infidels Are Not Our Enemies; We Have a Duty to Fight America
#7619 - Friday Sermon in Birjand, Iran by Hossein Mokhtari: Non-Arrogant Infidels Are Not Our Enemies; We Have a Duty...
Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran) / November 15, 2019 - 02:24
Retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud: MB Founder Hassan Al-Banna Was a Jew; Strategy of Israel, Mossad Is to Tear Apart Neighboring Arab Countries with Sectarian Conflict
#7618 - Retired Egyptian General Fouad Fayoud: MB Founder Hassan Al-Banna Was a Jew; Strategy of Israel, Mossad Is to...
Channel 1 (Egypt) / October 27, 2019 - 02:59
Lebanese Shiite Scholar Mohamad Ali Al-Husseini Praises Lebanese, Iraqi Shiites for “Slapping” Khamenei by Rejecting Iranian Hegemony
#7617 - Lebanese Shiite Scholar Mohamad Ali Al-Husseini Praises Lebanese, Iraqi Shiites for “Slapping” Khamenei by...
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / November 6, 2019 - 02:14
Houthi Military Spokesman General Yahya Saree: If Israel Attacks Yemen, We Will Respond with
#7616 - Houthi Military Spokesman General Yahya Saree: If Israel Attacks Yemen, We Will Respond with "Painful...
The Internet / November 20, 2019 - 00:47
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Recent Demonstrations Are “Security-Related,” Economic Reliance on Oil Makes Us Vulnerable
#7615 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Recent Demonstrations Are “Security-Related,” Economic...
IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran) / November 20, 2019 - 02:31
Former Egyptian Diplomat Ashraf Abd Al-Wahhab 'Aql: Israel Controls Global Economy, Pays Off Politicians as a Form of Terrorism; Its Goals Are to Exploit the World, Destroy Islam and Muslims
#7614 - Former Egyptian Diplomat Ashraf Abd Al-Wahhab 'Aql: Israel Controls Global Economy, Pays Off Politicians...
Channel 2 (Egypt) / November 14, 2019 - 01:23
Hizbullah TV: Popular Resistance to U.S. Presence in Syria May Soon Shift from Stones to Molotov Cocktails, IEDs, Anti-Tank Missiles, and Snipers
#7613 - Hizbullah TV: Popular Resistance to U.S. Presence in Syria May Soon Shift from Stones to Molotov Cocktails,...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / November 17, 2019 - 02:05
Iranians Protest in the Wake of Increase in Fuel Prices, Burn Police Vehicles, Throw Stones at Policemen, Chant: Death to Khamenei, Death to the Dictator!
#7612 - Iranians Protest in the Wake of Increase in Fuel Prices, Burn Police Vehicles, Throw Stones at Policemen,...
The Internet / November 16, 2019 - 03:08
Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: Baha'is in Iran Are Very Wealthy, Should Not Expect Sympathy If They Serve Zionist Interests
#7611 - Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: Baha'is in Iran Are Very Wealthy, Should Not Expect...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / November 16, 2019 - 02:11
Houthi Political Council Member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti: We Have the Capability to Strike Sensitive Targets in Israel; We Will Respond to Any Israeli Act of Aggression
#7610 - Houthi Political Council Member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti: We Have the Capability to Strike Sensitive Targets in...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / November 10, 2019 - 01:51
Iranian President Rouhani: Protests and Riots Are Two Different Things; If Roads Are Blocked, We Can Identify Cars and Their Drivers; We Can't Export More Oil or Raise Taxes, So We Must Reduce Fuel Subsidies
#7609 - Iranian President Rouhani: Protests and Riots Are Two Different Things; If Roads Are Blocked, We Can Identify...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 18, 2019 - 05:15
Iran Friday Sermon:
#7608 - Iran Friday Sermon: "Death to America" Means Death to Trump, Obama, and the Bushes, Not the...
Dena TV (Iran) / November 8, 2019 - 01:06
Against Backdrop of Muslim Protests against LGBT Education in the U.K., British Sheikh Asrar Rashid Says: This
#7607 - Against Backdrop of Muslim Protests against LGBT Education in the U.K., British Sheikh Asrar Rashid Says:...
The Internet (Ahl-us-Sunnah Wal Jama'ah YouTube channel) / August 4, 2019 - 04:29
Mother of Palestinian “Martyr”: All Palestinian Mothers Should Urge Their Children to Wage Jihad; Death Is Inevitable, So Why Not Die as Martyrs?
#7606 - Mother of Palestinian “Martyr”: All Palestinian Mothers Should Urge Their Children to Wage Jihad; Death Is...
Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine - Islamic Jihad) / September 8, 2019 - 01:08
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Erasing Israel Does Not Mean Erasing the Jews; the People of Palestine Must Drive Out Netanyahu and Other Riffraff Foreigners
#7605 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Erasing Israel Does Not Mean Erasing the Jews; the People of...
Channel 1 (Iran) / November 15, 2019 - 05:07
Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: We Can Easily Obtain Nuclear Weapons, We Just Don’t Want Any; We Should Never Reverse Our Reduced Commitment to the JCPOA; Iran Is the Most Important Democracy in West Asia
#7604 - Iranian Human Rights Chief Mohammad Javad Larijani: We Can Easily Obtain Nuclear Weapons, We Just Don’t Want...
Channel 2 (Iran) / November 12, 2019 - 06:05
Orphaned Child of ISIS Fighter Talks about His Upbringing and Weapons Training: My Parents Died, I Used to Shoot a Kalashnikov at an Empty House
#7603 - Orphaned Child of ISIS Fighter Talks about His Upbringing and Weapons Training: My Parents Died, I Used to...
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / November 1, 2019 - 03:37
Ali Shirazi, Khamenei’s Representative in Quds Force: Our Confrontation with America Will Continue until the Leaders of the White House, Israel Are Annihilated
#7602 - Ali Shirazi, Khamenei’s Representative in Quds Force: Our Confrontation with America Will Continue until the...
Yazd TV (Iran) / November 4, 2019 - 01:32
Iranian TV Overviews Iran’s Missile Capabilities: We Have Provided a Large Quantity of Our Most Precise Missiles to Hizbullah in Lebanon; They Can Strike Israel’s Southernmost Regions; We Have Missiles Meant to Strike U.S. Bases
#7601 - Iranian TV Overviews Iran’s Missile Capabilities: We Have Provided a Large Quantity of Our Most Precise...
IRIB Ofogh TV (Iran) / November 12, 2019 - 03:15
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: It Is a Strategic Mistake for Islamic Countries to Cooperate with Israel; We Should Be Afraid of Zionism and Arrogance, Not of Iran, Shiites, or Sunnis
#7600 - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: It Is a Strategic Mistake for Islamic Countries to Cooperate with Israel;...
IRINN TV (Iran) / November 14, 2019 - 03:33
Khader Habib, Member of Islamic Jihad Leadership in Gaza: If Zionists Do Not Leave
#7599 - Khader Habib, Member of Islamic Jihad Leadership in Gaza: If Zionists Do Not Leave "the Entity," We...
Alghad (UAE/Egypt) / November 12, 2019 - 01:25
Saudi Islamic Scholar and University Lecturer Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rays: People Must Not Rebel against a Ruler Even if He Flogs Them or Commits Adultery and Homosexual Acts
#7598 - Saudi Islamic Scholar and University Lecturer Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Rays: People Must Not Rebel against a Ruler...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show) / October 30, 2019 - 01:53
Jordanian TV Host Rana Hmouz: We Want to Gouge out the Eyes of the Zionists and Their Supporters; We Want to Trample Israel, the Peace Agreement Underfoot
#7597 - Jordanian TV Host Rana Hmouz: We Want to Gouge out the Eyes of the Zionists and Their Supporters; We Want to...
Jordan Today TV / November 12, 2019 - 01:06
Lebanese Analyst Amer Arnaout Says Lebanon's Senior Leaders Have Blood on Their Hands, Should Resign; Lebanese Analyst Sandrella Merhej Responds: People Who Call for Their Resignation Belong to a Fifth Column
#7596 - Lebanese Analyst Amer Arnaout Says Lebanon's Senior Leaders Have Blood on Their Hands, Should Resign;...
LuaLua TV (Bahraini Oppistion) / November 6, 2019 - 03:21
Iranian Anti-American Animation aired on Anniversary of 1979 Takeover of U.S. Embassy in Tehran: America - the Blood of Our Youth Is Dripping from America’s Claws; You Are Satan Incarnate
#7595 - Iranian Anti-American Animation aired on Anniversary of 1979 Takeover of U.S. Embassy in Tehran: America -...
Kerman TV (Iran) / November 4, 2019 - 04:32
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Denies Use of Chemical Weapons, Adds: The Terrorist Organizations Are Proxies of the U.S.; Al-Baghdadi Was Trained and Supervised by U.S. Government
#7594 - Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Denies Use of Chemical Weapons, Adds: The Terrorist Organizations Are...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / November 10, 2019 - 07:11
Al-Manar TV Report: Hizbullah Soldiers Pledge Allegiance to Khomeini, Khamenei, Nasrallah
#7593 - Al-Manar TV Report: Hizbullah Soldiers Pledge Allegiance to Khomeini, Khamenei, Nasrallah
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / November 10, 2019 - 00:40
Iranian President Rouhani: We will Remain in the JCPOA So That the Weapons Embargo Will Be Lifted in a Year
#7592 - Iranian President Rouhani: We will Remain in the JCPOA So That the Weapons Embargo Will Be Lifted in a Year
IRINN TV (Iran) / November 11, 2019 - 02:34
MORE CLIPS