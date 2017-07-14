Clip #
6120

Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist "Martyrs" Who Carried Out the Jerusalem Attack

July 14, 2017

Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist "Martyrs" Who Carried Out the Jerusalem Attack

Duration:
01:47
Source:
The Internet
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon delivered in Umm Al-Fahm after the terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on July 14, Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel and former mayor of Umm Al-Fahm, prayed that Allah accept the perpetrators – "the sons of Umm Al-Fahm" – in Paradise and "unite them with the prophets, the righteous, the martyrs, and the pure."   Sheikh Raed Salah: "The Israeli occupation is responsible for all the blood that is spilled at the Al-Aqsa Mo...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Jordanian Parliament Salutes Perpetrators of Jerusalem Terror Attack, Prays for Their Souls
#6123 - Jordanian Parliament Salutes Perpetrators of Jerusalem Terror Attack, Prays for Their Souls
The Internet (Jordanian Parliament Account on YouTube) / July 16, 2017 - 01:37
Cleric Imad Hamatu on PA TV Following Jerusalem Terror Attack: True Jihad Is Ribat in the Al-Aqsa Mosque
#6122 - Cleric Imad Hamatu on PA TV Following Jerusalem Terror Attack: True Jihad Is Ribat in the Al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian Authority TV / July 15, 2017 - 01:07
PA President Abbas in Archival Speech Posted by Fatah on Facebook: We Must Use Any Possible Means to Prevent the Settlers from Defiling Our Holy Places
#6121 - PA President Abbas in Archival Speech Posted by Fatah on Facebook: We Must Use Any Possible Means to Prevent...
The Internet (Fatah Official Facebook Page) / July 15, 2017 - 00:58
Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist
#6120 - Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist "Martyrs" Who...
The Internet / July 14, 2017 - 01:47
Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a
#6119 - Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a "Favor" to China
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / July 6, 2017 - 04:30
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with
#6118 - Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity...
Ennahar TV (Algeria) / July 11, 2017 - 02:13
Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
#6117 - Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / June 25, 2017 - 02:29
Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
#6116 - Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon) / June 28, 2017 - 02:49
Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
#6115 - Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
Russia 1 / July 9, 2017 - 02:48
Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
#6114 - Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 26, 2017 - 01:02
Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose Cousin Was Executed by ISIS
#6113 - Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose...
OTV (Lebanon) / July 10, 2017 - 01:29
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in Islamic Texts, Not in Their Interpretation
#6112 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in...
The Internet (Hamed Abdel-Samed on YouTube) / February 27, 2017 - 04:24
American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on Our People
#6111 - American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on...
The Internet / June 30, 2017 - 01:00
Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar Expel the MB
#6110 - Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / July 4, 2017 - 01:48
Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are Third-Gender Sissies
#6109 - Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 03:21
Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on His Knees, Begging for Forgiveness
#6108 - Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 01:09
Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
#6107 - Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
Alaan TV (UAE) / June 24, 2017 - 03:28
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian Regime
#6106 - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / June 29, 2017 - 01:17
Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to Join the Jihad in Syria
#6105 - Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to...
The Internet / June 25, 2017 - 35:06
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine Logic of God, Who Proclaimed Himself to Be Merciful?
#6104 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine...
The Internet (Abdel-Samad on YouTube) / November 7, 2016 - 04:49
Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
#6103 - Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
Russia 1 / July 2, 2017 - 01:37
Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
#6102 - Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
The Internet / July 3, 2017 - 04:03
Eid Al-Fitr Sermon by Advisor to PA President Abbas: Not a Single Millimeter of the Western Wall Will Fall under Non-Palestinian Sovereignty
#6101 - Eid Al-Fitr Sermon by Advisor to PA President Abbas: Not a Single Millimeter of the Western Wall Will Fall...
Palestinian Authority TV / June 25, 2017 - 03:01
NYC Quds Day Rally: Hitler-Like Zionists Help ISIS and Killed JFK; Al-Baghdadi Is Israeli; U.S. #1 Terrorist
#6100 - NYC Quds Day Rally: Hitler-Like Zionists Help ISIS and Killed JFK; Al-Baghdadi Is Israeli; U.S. #1 Terrorist
The Internet / June 23, 2017 - 08:03
Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must Respect Others
#6099 - Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / June 16, 2017 - 03:35
Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and Europeans
#6098 - Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 18, 2017 - 01:11
American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to Armed Struggle and Self-Determination
#6097 - American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to...
The Internet (Other Voices, Other Choices on YouTube) / June 2, 2017 - 01:53
Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Trump a Fool and a Liar; Saudi Arabia Will Oppose a Kurdish State
#6096 - Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Trump a Fool and a Liar; Saudi Arabia Will Oppose a Kurdish State
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / June 5, 2017 - 02:47
Russian LDPR Party Leader: Trump Is Politically Impotent, Melania Is a Bitch
#6095 - Russian LDPR Party Leader: Trump Is Politically Impotent, Melania Is a Bitch
Roya TV (Jordan) / June 18, 2017 - 01:10
Russian Military Commentator: We Should Point Caliber Missiles at America's Fat Ass
#6094 - Russian Military Commentator: We Should Point Caliber Missiles at America's Fat Ass
June 26, 2017 - 02:55
MORE CLIPS