PFLP-GC Leader Ahmad Jibril: I Want to See Iranians Soldiers Fighting in the Galilee; We Shall March into Jordan on Our Way to All-Out War with Israel, Whether King Abdullah Likes It or Not
February 21, 2017
Intro:PFLP-GC Secretary-General Ahmad Jibril said in a recent TV interview that he wanted to see Iranian soldiers participating in the war against Israel: "We want to see the revolutionary fighters from Khorasan in the Galilee." Speaking on Hizbullah's Mayadeen TV on February 17, Jibril said that the war against Israel would be an "all-out war," and that "we shall enter Jordan, whether King Abdullah likes it or not." "This war against the enemy will be waged from Rosh HaNikra to Aqaba," he said. ...
