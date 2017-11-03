Clip #
6391

Senior Palestinian Cleric in Lebanon, Bassam Al-Kayed: European Jews Committed the Worst Sins; TV Host: MLK Said Jews Were Shedders of Blood, Slayers of Prophets

November 03, 2017

Duration:
03:05
Source:
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon)
Show Details

Intro:

Sheikh Bassam Al-Kayed, head of the Palestinian Islamic Scholars Association in Lebanon, said in a recent interview that “the Jews in Europe committed the worst sins.” “Everybody hated them,” he added. “They were the epitome of evil.” According to Sheikh Al-Kayed, the Europeans created a country for the Jews in order to get rid of them and to create “a wedge in the middle of the nation.” These remarks came in response to a question about Christian support for the Jews despite their alleged hatre...

View Transcript Page

