Clip #
5916
Montreal Imam Wael Al-Ghitawi: A Woman Must Not Refuse Her Husband When He Summons Her to Bed; Must Not Leave the House Without His Permission
June 17, 2016
Intro:In a lecture posted on the YouTube channel of Montreal’s Al-Andalous Islamic Center on June 17, 2016, Canadian Imam Wael Al-Ghitawi discussed the wife’s obligations toward her husband in accordance with Islam. Al-Ghitawi said that she must not refuse her husband's conjugal rights and must not leave the house without his permission. He cited a hadith according to which the Prophet Muhammad said that "if [a husband] has a boil oozing pus, anywhere from head to toe, the wife will not be doing him f...
