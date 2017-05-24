Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: Iraq Ruled by Iran’s Militia Gangs; ISIS Arab-Made; Trump a Million Times Better than "Catastrophe" Obama

Show Details

Intro:

In a May 24 TV interview, former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi said that Iraq was ruled by Iran’s militias and that ISIS was "Arab-made," with "clear assistance from Mr. Erdoğan's Turkish government." He called to adhere to human rights in Iraq, asking: "Why must the prime minister be a Shiite man with a moustache?" Asked by the Baghdad TV interviewer about Trump, he said that he liked him "a million times more than Obama," who, he said was a "catastrophe" who sold Iraq out to Iran. ...

