5948
Member of Daqamseh's Legal Defense Team: He Suffered Psychological Pressure because Israelis Would Have Sex There
March 11, 2017
Intro:Jordanian lawyer Samih Khreis said that Ahmad Daqamseh, the Jordanian soldier who was recently released from prison after serving his sentence for the murder of seven Israeli schoolgirls, had been under psychological pressure because "Israeli men and women would come and engage in sex where the soldiers could see and hear." Khreis, who had been a member of Al-Daqamseh's legal defense team, was speaking on Alordon Alyoum TV on March 12, the day of Daqamseh's release from prison. ...
