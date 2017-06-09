Abbas' Advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash: We Shall Not Relinquish a Single Micromillimeter of the Western Wall

Show Details

In a Friday sermon, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, advisor to PA President Abbas on Religious and Islamic affairs, said that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, along with the Al-Buraq Wall (the Western Wall) was an Islamic religious endowment and could never belong to non-Muslims. "We cannot possibly relinquish a single millimeter, a single stone, a single micromillimeter of the Al-Buraq Wall and of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque," he said in the sermon, which was delivered on June 9 and broadcast by the official Palestinian...

