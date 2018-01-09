Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Trump's "Theatrical Games of Madness" Will Not Go Unanswered

Show Details

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the U.S. government, saying that any attempt to harm them "will not be left without retaliation." With regard to U.S. President Trump, whom he called "unbalanced," Khamenei said: "these theatrical games of madness will not go unanswered." The crowds responded with chants of "Death to America!" "Death to England!" and "Death to Israel!" His speech, delivered on January 9, was broadcast by Iran's Channel 1. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kh

